Comedian trades Clinton act for Trump wig

Tim Watters stood on the street corner with his wig placed just so on the top of his head. He wore a dark suit, red tie and an almost-presidential smile.

“The pizza’s fantastic. It’s unbelievable,” he told an oncoming group of restaurant goers. “It’s not Trump pizza, but it’s pretty darn good, okay.”

The political comic has changed his persona with the times. President-elect Donald Trump has replaced Watters’ 20-year go-to character - William Jefferson Clinton.

“Bill Clinton, as exciting as he was over the years, was waning a bit and this new superstar comes on the scene and it was just too good to be true,” said the former Temple Terrace real estate man.

“He’s probably the greatest thing since sliced bread for political comedy these days. You can’t write this stuff.”

Watters spent over two decades playing former president Clinton. He appeared on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno over 200 times and became the premier Clinton impersonator in the world.

Then, Trump came along.

“Trump is like a prime comedic steak and when you get a piece of steak you don’t want to do too much to it. A little salt. A little pepper. That’s it.

"He’s perfect just the way he is because what happens is the audiences love him,” said Watters. “The people on the left look at him and say, ‘That’s hilarious. What an idiot’, and the people on the right say, ‘That’s hilarious. That’s my Trump’.”

People on the streets of downtown Tampa stopped to take pictures with Watters Thursday morning. He visited bookstores, restaurants and street corners chatting with people who were excited to take a photo of the made-over Watters.

“This has been one of the most fantastic things of my entire life,” he said in his Trump voice, continuing, “Now, of course, being a billionaire has been pretty good, but this tops that.”

“Look at that hair!” said Michelle James, pointing to Watters’ custom $1,500 wig. “He’s scary.”

“What’s not to love?” joked Watters.

Watters has traveled the globe doing political comedy since 1992. He plans to continue to travel – only now, as President Trump.

“I’m looking forward to portraying probably the most flamboyant president we’ve ever had,” said Watters. “It’s going to be like following in the footsteps of a P.T. Barnum, if you will.

"And like P.T. Barnum said, ‘There’s a sucker born every day.'"

