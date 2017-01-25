Pasco couple tries to evade capture on 'Hunted'

When Hunted debuts in its new time slot tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS, a New Port Richey couple will be glued to the television.

They want to see what they look like while on the run.

“It’s difficult,” said Troy Pfost, who competed on the new reality show with his wife, Chele. “To watch it on TV probably makes it look easier than it really is, but to actually do it and to go out there and survive in the elements is pretty tough. And you’re having everybody watch, too.”

The premise of the show is for a pair of “fugitives” to avoid capture by a team of trained professionals with backgrounds with the CIA, FBI and even White House intelligence. If the duo can successfully stay off the grid and stay hidden from authorities for 28 days, they will win $250,000.

And it wasn’t easy.

“Every time we heard a plane above or a helicopter or whatever, wherever we were, our head was on a swivel,” said Chele. “Hopefully we’ll make everybody (at home) proud.”

The couple, who owns Stampede Airsoft tactical store and has been together for 24 years, will host a watch party for friends and family. Troy says he’d love to star again but is proud of his effort on the show.

“We were scared at first because we had a lot of pressure on us because of what we do,” he said. “I think it worked out well for us.”

Hunted airs on 10News Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

