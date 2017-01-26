Tampa man creating treasure from trash

The constant thuds, thumps and bangs coming from the purple building on the corner have become part of the neighborhood. The charm of shiny, six-foot tall chickens have, too.

“It’s true craftsmanship,” said Rustic Steel Creations owner Dominique Martinez.

His part metal shop - part junkyard, part art studio - has been humming lately. Actually, it’s been churning out incredible pieces of metal artwork for 16 years in Seminole Heights.

Everything from railings for staircases, which Martinez admits he makes to pay the bills, to an extravagant 24-foot long fish sculpture made for a local restaurant on Anna Maria Island.

“It’s constant evolution of thinking, designing, creating,” said Martinez. “It’s really an undying passion but it’s also a lost art.”

This dream of thinking, designing and creating nearly didn’t happen. Stuck in a “corporate America” job nearly two decades ago, Martinez began to dabble with welding and metal work. He’d go to his friend’s shop and work until 2:30 in the morning to hone his skills then trudge off to work the next day.

He wanted more.

“I went to my boss and I said, ‘Hey man, I need some time off’”, Martinez recalled. That request was met with a stern 'No.'. “I went back to my office, packed up my stuff and left and I never looked back.”

Rustic Steel Creations was born.

“I have a great deal of passion for what I do,” Martinez said.

A peek at his gallery will show off the company’s passion. Rustic Steel Creations has crafted bulls and dogs for homes and giant chickens for PDQ restaurants. They have worked with companies like SeaWorld, Waldorf Astoria hotels and Columbia restaurant group in Tampa.

“To be able to get stuff that people throw away and then create something else that’s totally different that emotionally connects with people, that’s a great thing,” said craftsman Mischa Villanueva. “It’s amazing what this junk turns into.”

Rustic Steel Creations is located at 3919 N Highland Ave, Tampa, FL 33603.

