Doctors and patients swap roles at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital

Diane stood in the hospital lobby in her white coat, stethoscope dangling around her neck, and delivered a line I wasn’t expecting to hear.

“I hate going to the doctor. Such a stressful thing to do.”

I chuckled. She was just playing along.

Diane, along with a dozen or so other medical professionals from St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, celebrated national Child Life Month in a creative way – swapping roles with her patients.

“This can be extremely dangerous,” said 'doctor' Ivan, who actually has been a regular patient at St. Joe's since January.

“I’ve had some problems breathing because I have asthma,” explained ‘patient’ Laura Hitselberger, playing along with her ‘doctor’, Brooklyn. “It’s nice for them to be able to be in the other shoes and do things for us.”

The idea is to ease the stress associated with being in the hospital for a prolonged period. The children get to administer fake shots with empty, plastic syringes then diagnose and treat their doctors.

“I see a syringe coming. Does that mean I get a shot?” Samantha asked her tiny physician. “I’m afraid of needles.”

“They probably are the youngest and shortest doctors we have in the building but they are highly qualified,” child life specialist Rachel Ziemer said with a smile.

This is the 13th year that the hospital has held its “Doctor For A Day” event. It has become one of the days that the real doctors look forward to almost as much as do the fake ones.

Some of the children opted to treat coughs with neck braces. Others diagnosed a heart attack and treated it with an ice pack. Regardless of the medical accuracy, the smiles were real.

“It’s such a therapeutic way with them to cope with their medical experience,” said Ziemer. “I trust our ‘doctors’”.

