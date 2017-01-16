Dream comes true thanks to Grave Digger driver

Colton Paulk poses with his favorite monster truck -- Grave Digger -- before the Monster Jam at Raymond James Stadium. WTSP photo

It was difficult to tell which was louder Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium.

The raucous roar of monster truck engines across the matted dirt or the joyful screams of a child who had always dreamed of hearing them.

Let’s call it a tie.

“I can’t even describe it,” said Bobby Paulk, whose son sat gleefully waving his arms in the front row of a stadium suite. “It’s something he’s always wanted to do and now he gets to do it. I’m probably happier than he is.”

Hard to believe.

Colton Paulk, 6, took the rough road to the track. Hodgkin's Lymphoma caused him to lose his hair in 2016 but never his determination. He recovered and received the experience of a lifetime at Monster Jam 2017 this weekend.

“This is a day he will never forget,” said Colton’s favorite driver. “His dream came true today.”

Dennis Anderson has pulled off nearly as many tricks as smiles. The 35-year veteran driver of the world-renowned monster truck Grave Digger, surprised Colton on Friday morning, the day before the big show.

“I’m the Grave Digger guy,” he said as he shook the semi-shell shocked kid’s hand.

From there, it was off to the track for a personal spin around the stadium – just Colton, Dennis and Bobby. The engine roared and the smile spread across the face of the brave 6-year old.

“He kind of stays on his wheels,” said Colton after the ride. “He does doughnuts and that’s it.”

The quiet kid was shy in front of cameras, all there to capture the memory of a kid meeting his favorite driver. Anderson handed Colton an autographed door from one of his monster trucks and wished him well. The next night, Colton got to see his new friend fly through the sky in front of thousands at Ray Jay.

“Oh, we’ll remember it for a lifetime,” said Bobby.

The experience was made possible by the Children’s Dream Fund. Colton, is now free from the Hodgkin's Lymphoma symptoms he experienced in 2016.

(© 2017 WTSP)