Falcons fan's job is making 65,000 Patriots championship shirts

How would you like to be a Falcons fan and have to make these? WTSP photo

Even 12 hours later, the feeling hadn’t left.

“Excited, excited,” said New England Patriots fan Yorgan Saralbous. “I’m still excited.”

Saralbous couldn’t hide his victorious grin while passing navy blue shirts through the giant screen printing machine in front of him.

“Amazing comeback, man.”

The Patriots fans inside the VF Licensed Sports Group T-shirt factory in Tampa were beaming after their team completed the largest comeback in Super Bowl history Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The company printed 65,000 Patriots T-shirts in 12 hours the day the team scored 31-unanswered points to win its fifth Super Bowl.

“I told my son, I’m going to stop watching it. They’re going to lose anyway,” said Manuel Carralero. “But, I came back later on and it was like 10:00 and the Patriots had tied the game.”

As excited as the Pats fans were, all the blue shirts were making one Falcons fan sick.

“I don’t like blue at all anyways,” said Janie Jones. “I couldn’t believe it. I wanted it to be a Cinderella story but it wasn’t.”

Jones, who claims the Falcons as her second-favorite team behind the Denver Broncos, winners of last year’s Super Bowl, was hoping to see Atlanta win its first NFL championship.

Instead, she had to deal with the torture of listening to Patriots fans all morning, and the hum of the machines printing blue and silver reminders of her team’s loss.

“Patriots!” she exclaimed. “Everywhere.”

(© 2017 WTSP)