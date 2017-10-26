Family lessons could lead to golf championship

Joe Haley passed is love of golf to his grandson Aidan Holmes.

If you hit a hole-in-one before the age of 6, you’re doing something right. Aidan Holmes always had the talent to be a top golfer. You could say his coach made a huge difference.

“I became interested in it because my grandpa was always around the game,” said the River Ridge High School junior. “I use to come out there and hit like five shots in the fairway and then fall asleep in the cart.”

Grandpa Joe Haley has helped coach a lot of kids through a lot of swings.

Ten years ago, we shared Joe and Aidan’s bond on 10News. Holmes was just a kid with a small, developing swing then.

His swing is still developing, says his grandpa, but is anything but small anymore.

“I played at Meadow Oaks. I pretty much hit the ball outstanding. That’s what saved me out there,” said Holmes, who shot a 65 on Monday to advance to the state championship tournament next week. “I knew I had it in me.”

The low score at the regional tournament was something the duo worked towards since Holmes first picked up a club. The grandfather-grandson team has always aimed at a championship, a scholarship and, hopefully, a career in golf.

“I just have to think about everything I’m doing wrong or right and just learn from it,” said Holmes.

He would get nervous to compete with his grandfather around and asked Haley not to attend most of his events. But, for the state tournament next week, held at Mission Inn resort’s El Campeon course in Orlando Tuesday and Wednesday, Haley will be in attendance.

“I’m going to go,” said Haley. “I’m going to be in the trees hiding. I wouldn’t miss it.”

With over a decade of practice ready to potentially pay off, the post-round hug could be memorable.

