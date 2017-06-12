Farm surprises military families with weddings

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2 nd Class Jacob Woods and Nicole Kennedy. (Photo: Bobby Lewis)

He asked her on April 9 and her response was an immediate ‘yes’.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woods and Nicole Kennedy will tie the knot on October 22. After meeting at a country music concert, and dating for three years, the couple is excited to marry.

Especially, since they’ll marry at a farm.

“Never had that great of luck until I met Nicole,” said Woods.

“I love this place,” added his fiancé. “For me, this place has such a personal history. I’ve been coming to this place since I was a kid. We were both born in Florida.”

Jacob and Nicole won an online voting poll done by Old McMicky’s Farm in Odessa. By earning the most votes, the couple is awarded a free $25,000 wedding on the farm grounds.

The wedding giveaway comes from a program called Mission I Do, which was started by the farm’s owner, Ralph Zuckerman.

“All of us at the farm believe firmly that everyone in our military helps protect our families here at home,” he said in front of a small gathering Monday morning. “We thought that one of the best ways to show our appreciation was to help you start families of your own.”

“Wow! Thank you so much!” said Nicole as Zuckerman handed the couple a check.

But the giveaways weren’t done.

Watching from the crowd was Kayla Perez. Her husband, Giovanni, watched on a live cell phone video from overseas.

“The farm and all of our generous partners decided to award you and your beautiful bride, Kayla, a second $25,000 Mission I Do wedding.”

Kayla wiped away tears from behind her glasses. She and her husband wed at the courthouse in 2012. They have two daughters and recently lost a son at just four months old.

They never got a “real” ceremony like the one they always wanted. Now, they will.

“This is the real wedding,” said Kayla. “This is honestly what we’ve always wanted. Our dream wedding was to have an outdoor wedding under a tree by a barn and they happen to have that so it’s perfect.”

The Woods’ plan to wed October 22. The Perez’s plan to wed in December. Including these two, Old McMicky’s will have hosted seven free military weddings since 2014.

