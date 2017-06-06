FREE bus passes equal hot food for hungry teens

Interior of a city bus (Photo: DarthArt)

One of the biggest obstacles for hungry teens to overcome in the summer is finding transportation to get a hot meal.

This summer, that A-to-B trip has been taken care of for 250 kids.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) and the Juvenile Welfare Board (JWB) have partnered with the City of Clearwater to promote Breakspot – a summer program aimed at providing free meals to teens and youth over the summer. On Tuesday, they braved the rain to hand out 250 Haul Passes for free to kids who otherwise wouldn’t be able to make it from their homes to community centers around Pinellas County where hot meals are made available.

“A lot of kids around here have parents that have to leave them at home with no food and no way to get around,” 16-year-old Janyah Manning told the PTSA. “I know more kids would come to the rec center for food, if they had a way to get there.”

Teens gathered at the North Greenwood Recreation Center in Clearwater to celebrate the summer kick-off event. With the free Haul Pass, teens will now be able to ride any PTSA bus for free for the next three months to over 180 locations in Pinellas County.

The Haul Pass is normally sold for $35.

© 2017 WTSP-TV