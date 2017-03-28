Free music festival aims to find mentors

In 2013, Ethan Parker saw a need.

“If just one person can get involved in a kid’s life that can change our country forever,” he said, standing in an empty field behind the Safety Harbor Spa. “It’s really the power of one.”

That field, the site of Parker’s Primavera Music and Art Festival on April 2, will be full of fun and opportunity. The festival will feature local bands, food, art and a 45,000 Easter eggs dropped from two helicopters.

But, the opportunity, is the mission.

“You go to one city you see the issue. You go to another city you see the issue. You go to 60 cities and see the issue,” Parker said.

Parker’s non-profit, Project Primavera, has been creating mentors for at-risk youth since 2015. So far, they’ve inspired 390 people across the nation to sign up for spend at least one hour per week with a child.

On April 8 from 2 to 10 p.m. bands like the Black Honkeys, Have Gun, Will Travel and Soul Circus Cowboys will join Parker on stage at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park to play the hits and urge everyone in attendance to join their mission of creating mentors in Tampa Bay.

“I would really love to see this thing turn into an annual event that can really make a difference in the community,” said Black Honkey’s leads signer Philip Esposito. “This is going to be a real special one. I’m really excited because of the mission of Primavera is awesome. Ethan has a great vision.”

Safety Harbor is celebrating its 100th year. The festival will feature art, food trucks and more. It’s free to attend and family -and pet-friendly. Fireworks will end the night. The Easter egg drop, the largest in Florida at 45,000 eggs, is scheduled for 3 p.m.

The Safety Harbor Waterfront Park is located at 110 Veterans Memorial Ln., Safety Harbor, FL 34695.

© 2017 WTSP-TV