Friends find fun in racing pigeons together

Michael Carrature sat on his back porch with an eye on the sky.

“We just wait now,” he explained. “It starts getting tense.”

Tense may not be the perfect word to describe his hobby but it is the feeling that Carrature and his friend, Anthony Natale, feel when their pigeons finally make it back home.

“You sit here, and you’re waiting, and then, birds!” exclaimed Natale.

The duo has partnered to raise racing pigeons, a hobby they picked up as young men in New York. They train, breed and race pigeons all over the Southeast. Wednesday’s race was a 120-miler that took the birds over 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete.

“Pigeons have a bad rap,” said Carrature, holding a chick in his hands. “They think they are the ones on the street that pick up garbage. They’re amazing.”

The labor that goes into raising a top-tier racing pigeon is intense. The two friends carefully plot and plan out meals, training regimens and more for their animals.

Even if others don’t quite understand their passion.

“A lot of them say, ‘What are you, crazy? Racing pigeons?’” said Carrature. “These are athletes.”

Natale has been racing pigeons for 60 years in New York, Arizona and Florida. He moved to Spring Hill because of the large pigeon racing community there.

The two men are part of the city's Gulf Coast Racing Pigeons Club, which has around 120 active members. They are training their birds for a big race in December. First place wins $40,000.

“The pigeons, you have to get a feel for them,” said Carrature. “You have to love them.”

