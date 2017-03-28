Golfing takes teen from Zephyrhills to Augusta National

Norah Catlin pumps her fist like the late Payne Stewart, who was immortalized in bronze at Pinehurst hole No. 2 in North Carolina. (Photo: Provided)

The third time really was the charm for Norah Catlin.

“That was the plan,” she said with a grin and shy giggle after sinking a 20-foot putt on the first hole at Silverado Golf Club in Zephyrhills.

After three years of trying out, Catlin, an eighth-grade student, who will turn 14 this summer, finally earned a trip to one of, if not thee, greatest golf courses in the world.

“No, I don’t think it’s hit her yet, how big of a deal it really is,” said her dad, Kim Catlin.

Norah is one of 80 finalists for the annual Drive, Chip and Putt Championship, held at the majestic and equally historic Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters Tournament. She will compete against other kids in the 12-13 year old age group live on Golf Channel on April 2.

“Honestly I expect her to do very well,” said her golf coach, Fred Bender. “I think she has a good chance to win the whole thing.”





Norah will have to hit drives off the tee, chips from around the greens and try to make a putt on the 18th-hole at Augusta. The winners are determined by a point system for each shot. Each player will hit three shots per skill.

“I think I’m best at driving,” said Norah, who added she routinely hits her tee shots 230 yards.

Her chipping and putting are superb as well. Her mother thinks Norah has excelled at the sport because of her mental strength.

Norah began playing with Kim around 6 years old and was hooked on the game by nine. She began competing in tournaments and has won multiple times.

When she learned she’d advanced to Augusta, it was a dream come true for the entire family.

“I was in front of a lot of people so I didn’t want to freak out but definitely when I got to the car I started screaming with my parents,” she said. “Really excited. Definitely.”

Norah, her parents, and Bender, will all make the trip to Georgia for the event.

“Augusta!” said Kim. “I don’t even know what to think because all my life I’ve thought about going there.”

The event is held on the eve of the Masters week of events. Norah hopes to do well and, maybe, even return next year to compete again. The Drive, Chip and Putt Championship is a nationwide youth golf development initiative for boys and girls ages 7-15, designed to inspire a new generation to choose golf as a lifetime pursuit.

