Historic homerun for 84-year old club

Norm Perry shows off the homerun ball. (Photo: Bobby Lewis, WTSP)

Peter Golenbock did his just as usual.

“I was the third base coach,” he said. “I was waving him home.”

As kind of a gesture as it was, Golenbock’s directions weren’t needed for the player he calls “the best” to ever step foot on the Half Century Club diamond.

“The pressure’s off,” said Norm Perry with a smile.

Perry had just rounded the bases after his 56th homerun of the season The blast set a new mark for homeruns by a St. Petersburg Half Century Softball Club member breaking the mark set by Dave North from the 1997-98 season.

The record, in a league full of history, represents a sentimental victory for the players who have been around for decades on that field in St. Petersburg.

“We didn’t want to wait another year,” said Mike Callihan, who has played in the league for ten seasons. “How many more years do we have in this?”

Perry, who turns 53 in May, hit another homerun later in the game. The crowd cheered as he rounded the bases again for the 57th time this season.

“I would pay to watch Norm Perry hit. That’s how good he is,” said Golenbock, who joined the Half Century Club in 1996. “I get to watch him play every game and it’s an honor.”

The Half Century Club is made up of softball players, mostly men, who are 49 to 74 years old. Many are part-time St. Petersburg residents.

The club first began 84 years ago and played in front of crowds of 5,000 to 6,000 in the 1960s. The history of the club is what makes records like Perry’s stand out.

“It is special knowing that these guys have been out here 84 years,” said Perry. “It’s kind of an accomplishment for me.”

“Maybe somebody will go another 20 years before they break the record again,” said Perry’s wife, Jodi. “It’s fantastic.”

The Half Century Club has kept statistics and records since the 1980s. The club plays Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the season at Northshore Park in Downtown St. Petersburg.

