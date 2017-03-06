“I’m pretty excited to go to New Zealand. How many people can say they get to go to New Zealand and represent the United States and compete in a World Masters event?” Grisela Rivera said. WTSP photo

If the grunts are any indication of the level of difficulty, then the weight Grisela Rivera was lifting Monday morning was astounding.

“Just like that,” shouted her coach, Anitra Goddard. “It should feel that way every time.”

Hundreds of pounds are routine for Rivera, who qualified for the World Masters weightlifting competition back in November. Now, she’s training hard.

“I’m pretty excited to go to New Zealand. How many people can say they get to go to New Zealand and represent the United States and compete in a World Masters event?” she said.

The Masters class of weightlifting designates competitors ages 35-39. Rivera, who will compete in the Masters national tournament beginning March 9, has a chance to complete a lifelong goal when she competes on the international stage in New Zealand.

“I’m hungry every day,” she said. “Every day I come in here I know I have a goal.

When she was 12, Rivera suffered an ankle injury that slowed down her quest to make it to international competition. Now, over two decades later, she is fighting to get there to prove to her two sons and her nieces that you can accomplish anything you put your mind to.

“Last week was a really, really rough training week. I lifted heavy every single day and I think two days I almost broke down in tears because my body was so fatigued,” she said.

Rivera has set up a Go Fund Me account to help fundraise for her trip to New Zealand. As a single mom, the stress of raising enough money for her dream has been tough to handle. The event is in Auckland on April 21-30.

