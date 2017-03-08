McCoy family ready to roar again

Cheryl and Terry McCoy are ready to cheer on their son Lee in his first round as a pro in the Valspar Championship. WTSP photo

The roar of the crowd is typically reserved for sports like baseball and football, where loud is appreciated.

Golf, not as much.

That didn’t stop Cheryl McCoy from screaming at the top of her lungs for her son.

“I was just caught up in every second,” she recalled. “I tell my friends that I’ve never screamed on a golf course before but I was screaming nose to nose with my girlfriend and I said, ‘I’ve never done that before’ but the whole crowd was screaming. We were just beyond excited.”





She had a good reason. Lee McCoy was putting on a show in his hometown event as an amateur. In 2016, the Dunedin native made it into the field of the Valspar Championship, played in Palm Harbor at the Innisbrook Resort, on a sponsor’s exemption, given to him by tournament director, Tracy West.

McCoy grew up riding his bicycle to the Copperhead golf course, the site of the tournament, and made the most of his opportunity.

“It was awesome," said his dad, Terry. “This has been going on for a long time. He can compete with anybody.”

McCoy shot at Saturday low-score of 66 to set up a showdown with then-No. 1 ranked player in the world Jordan Spieth on Sunday.

McCoy finished the tournament tied for fourth with a score of 4-under par.

“This was his first club,” said Cheryl, holding up a tiny cut-down driver in the family’s home office. A collection of trophies, photos and clubs line the walls of the office.

The house is full of golfing memories. The McCoys hope to add a few more when Lee tees it up again the Valspar Championship on Thursday – this time as a professional.

“I hope he does well this week,” said Terry. “It’s going to be fun no matter what happens.”

Hopefully, there will be plenty of screaming for the local star.

