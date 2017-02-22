'Mr. Seminole' buys funeral home then almost dies

SEMINOLE - Bill Miller bought a funeral home last year from a family friend. Then he almost died.

“I was a little concerned that I would die and not get to heaven,” said Miller.

He bought the Mohn Funeral Home in August 2016, never knowing he could end up in a casket shortly after.

“When he got really sick and was in the hospital I was pretty worried at that point,” said his younger son, Kirk, 21. “It’s unbelievable.”

Bill needed multiple surgeries to save his life. His gall bladder was removed and his kidneys failed. He made it through dialysis and MRSA.

He survived and was honored this past weekend as “Mr. Seminole 2017” for his work in the community. He also avoided having his own funeral service in the funeral home he just bought.

“The most important thing for me was that I’d get to heaven,” said Bill. “That’s all I really cared about was doing the right thing and trying to serve the Lord.”

His sons always knew they were in line to take over the family business - they’re just happy that it’s not time to take over just yet.

“It was very scary,” said Will, 27. “I mean, I’m only 27 and to have your dad go that young is scary to me.”

Bill credits his faith for his healing. Now, determined as ever to serve his community, the new Mr. Seminole 2017 is ready to live out the rest of his days in the city that he loves.

“I honestly believe that a little bit of heaven is Seminole,” he said with a smile. “It’s a nice waiting room.”

Bill is the third member of his extended family to be named ‘Mr. Seminole’. His wife’s grandfather earned the honor in 1966 and his father-in-law followed by winning the same award in the 1990s.

