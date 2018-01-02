Mystery person leaves free sweaters in trees

Jack sat down in his chair and readjusted his jacket and new gloves. They were helping him manage the bitter Florida cold.

“I wore this all night long and I’m glad I did,” he said, grabbing his hat. “It’s way better than those wool hats.”

The extra-chilly weather hits Florida’s homeless population hard. In Port Richey, the population is growing. Finding clothes for cold weather like this week’s is vital.

That’s why an anonymous donation is making so many locals smile.

“People don’t realize there is a lot of good out there,” said Jack. “You just have to look for it.”

Cold community members found it in the tree limbs at a Walmart off US-19 and Ridge Road. Someone hung sweaters in the trees with notes stapled to the sleeves that read, “I’m not lost. If you are cold, take me. -HB”

No one knows who “HB” is but a local Port Richey police officer, who was parked in the Walmart lot, said he was pleased to see such a display of kindness.

“Everybody always assumes the worst first,” said Jack. “Don’t assume anything.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV