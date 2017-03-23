National tournament could lead to college for teen

(Photo: WTSP)

Hitting a jump shot from anywhere on the basketball court is tough enough for many people. Swishing a “jump shot” from a wheelchair?

Forget about it.

Unless you’re Emily Clarke.

“The first practice, I fit right in,” the 18-year old said from her wheelchair. “We were doing a scrimmage and I fit right in.”

Her wheelchair, with an Orlando Magic, sticker on the left side, whizzed around the court hitting shots from nearly every angle. Born with Spina Bifida, it’s all she’s ever known.

“They underestimate girls in this game. There aren’t very many of them,” said her friend and coach, Joyce Prakke. “I think she surprises a lot of people.”

Clarke has a chance to surprise and, hopefully, impress the right people the last week of March when the Orlando Magic Wheels travel to Louisville, Ky. to play in a national wheelchair basketball tournament.

“It’s really big because you don’t get to see all the coaches in one spot,” she said. “You have to pay to go to camps to see them all in one spot.”

There are four universities in the nation that offer scholarships for women’s wheelchair basketball players. Clarke hopes this tournament will open the eyes of some of those coaches.

“I’m very excited. If I can get her a full scholarship I have done my whole job,” said Prakke. “I don’t even care if we win nationals. She got a scholarship to college. I won.”

The Magic Wheels are fundraising for their trip. It will cost the team over $14,000 to get to Louisville.

