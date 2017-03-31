Officers build beeping Easter eggs for special hunt

It was hard to ignore the constant beeping.

“We’re kind of used to beeps like that,” said Tampa Police officer Bobby Clifford. “I don’t even hear it anymore.”

For the better part of an hour, Clifford and over a dozen other officers from five different law enforcement agencies in Florida sat in a square room listening to constant, droning beeps.

“Yeah, it’s getting a little annoying after a while,” said Miles Nicholson.

Beep. Beep. Beep.

“Oh my goodness,” said Mark Mazaria. “It works”

Beep. Beep. Beep.

“It definitely will be a memorable day,” added Lady Lake Police Captain Jason Brough.

The officers put up with the sound because they all know the payoff will be worth it. Building beeping Easter eggs could change a young kid’s life.

“Our community is really small and when there’s a call for help, we all come and help people,” said Marc Desourdy, the soon-to-be Hillsborough County Sheriff Bomb Squad Commander. “It’s a lot of beeping.”

Nicholson, who joined the Tampa Police department five years and began working on the bomb squad a few months ago, is pleased with his work.

“It’s a lot safer,” he joked, comparing beeping eggs to his day job. “Being able to help everyone out no matter who they are.”

The eggs will be “hidden” in an open field at Hickory Point Park in Tavares, Fla. It’s a chance for visually impaired children to participate in an Easter eggs hunt. The kids will find the eggs based on the sound of the beeps.

The fun begins April 15 with photos with the Easter bunny at 10 a.m. and the beeping egg hunt at 11.

“Definitely special for kids,” said Brough. “Every kid loves Easter and finding Easter eggs and this is just a way to let everybody participate in it.”

The annual Easter tradition was started 11 years ago by a special agent after finding out his newborn child was blind. Hickory Point Park is located at 27351 State Road 19, Tavares, FL.

