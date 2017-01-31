Opponents help Down syndrome player score big

ST. PETERSBURG - Bay Point Middle School’s boy’s basketball team won the game but also accomplished so much more.

“I think he’ll remember it for the rest of his life, that day,” said eighth-grader Evan Graham.

Graham and the rest of his Falcons teammates, dressed in their gold and black uniforms, had a 40-point lead over Meadowlawn Middle School. The game was, essentially, over.

Then Meadowlawn subbed in the player who had been waiting for this moment all year.

“You like to win, but of course it’s not always bout winning,” said Bay Point coach Paul Douglas.

Douglas’ team spent the final few minutes of a blowout win passing the ball to a player on the wrong team.

Multiple times.

“He has Down syndrome but physically that hasn’t limited him at all,” said Zachary Owen’s mom, Judy. “I was crying like a baby.”

Zachary, who spent last year as the Meadowlawn Lancers’ team water boy, went to practice every day. He spent most of the practice in the corner on his own, shooting jump shots. But in the final game of the year, his coach put him in the game.

“The pressure is on!” joked Zachary’s dad, Greg. “You’d better make it!”

Zachary did, over and over and over. The Bay Point players gleefully rebounded each of Zachary’s misses and returned the ball to him. The little shooter wearing No. 23 on his blue Lancers jersey sank shot after shot which sent the crowd into roaring cheers.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been that excited,” said Greg.

On Tuesday, Bay Point players returned to Meadowlawn with a surprise for Zachary. The team presented him with a basketball signed by the entire team and took photos and shared high-fives with their new favorite opponent.

“He has worked so hard all season,” said Judy. “I kept telling him that if he works hard and does what coach was telling him that it would pay off.”

Sportsmanship paid off, too.

