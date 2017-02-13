Restoring 'old' means new beauty for carpenter

Steve Quillian (Photo: WTSP)

Steve Quillian took a step back from the nearly 100-year-old church and smiled as another window was ripped out of the wall.

There’s nothing like kicking back at the end of the day and letting the breeze come in,” he said returning a hammer to his tool belt.

“Brand new doesn’t always work,” Ryan Carr said from the inside of the building. “These are built to be worked on.”

Since starting his window restoration business in 2006, Quillian has worked on thousands of old windows in Tampa Bay. He claims to have restored 10,000 in ten years.

The key word is ‘restore’. Never replace.

“It’s not good because it’s old. It’s old because it’s good,” said Quillian, the owner of Wood Window Makeover. “You’re actually restoring something old. That’s cool.”

The idea is something that is appreciated by those who share a keen grasp of history – especially Tampa Bay history. The Seminole Heights district of Tampa, just off Hillsborough Avenue and I-275, boasts some of the oldest buildings in the city.

That’s what provides the area’s charm.

“Things that are old that have been maintained are very special because they have endured time,” said Alan Dobbs, a member of the board of trustees for the Seminole Heights United Methodist Church, the building Quillian and Carr are restoring on this day. “It was built in the mid-1920’s. We’ve already started talking about our 100-year anniversary.”

The anniversary, in the church’s eyes, wouldn’t be as significant or complete if the painted-over, creaky windows were replaced instead of restored.

That’s what keeps passionate people like Quillian in hot demand.

“I kind of feel like I was called into the industry,” the San Antonio, Texas native said.

“Look,” he said as he yanked another window out of the church wall. “That hadn’t been opened in 20, 30, 40, 50 years.”

Quillian, and his team or trained carpenters, replaced dozens of windows in the church over the weekend during a workshop where 45 people from around the country showed up to the church to learn his expertise on window restoration.

The main thread – keep old looking special instead of just replacing it with new.

“It’s important to preserve this stuff,” said Quillian. “It testifies to who we are as a people. We’re capable of so much more and drywall.”

He turned back to the brick building to admire his handiwork.

“This will last forever.”

