Quartet member belting out love songs again

Even in a dimly lit diner, it was hard to hide the smile from Richard Mato’s face.

“We have men of good character. Men who can carry a tune. We let him in because he can carry a tune,” joked Florida Suncoast Chorus director Tom Roan.

Roan, Mato and two others joined voices Tuesday morning to deliver singing Valentines all over Pinellas County.

“Let me call you sweetheart!” belted out the quartet to a room full of spectators at Skyway Jack’s restaurant.

That was just the first of five stops on Valentine’s Day for the quartet. The music was especially joyful for Mato, who wasn’t sure he’d get to sing again around this time last year.

“He was seriously ill and it was seriously hard,” said his wife, Dorothy. “I’ve kept a journal. When I’ve reread it I can’t believe all that we’ve been through.”

Mato, who served as a Navy pilot, has endured numerous health setbacks. He was diagnosed with bladder cancer. Doctors removed the bladder, along with his prostate. He had skin cancer removed from his face. He had a stent placed in his heart. Even a recent trip to the doctor revealed he now has a heart murmur.

Through it all, Mato's love for music pushed him to heal.

“Music has been such a big part of my life,” he said.

On Feb. 13, he and Dorothy celebrated 17 years of marriage. They never knew if he’d make to that day during all of his treatments.

Watching Richard sing his Valentine song to an elderly couple Tuesday morning, Dorothy beamed with joy knowing how far her husband had come.

“The music it lifts him,” she said. “It’s given him life and he gives them life.”

Mato is part of the Florida Suncoast Chorus and the Barbershop Harmony Society.

