Survivor gives back after near-death crash

Decades ago, Teri Averill’s first car was a Honda Accord. Today, she’s driving around another Honda Accord thanks to the generosity of a new friend.

““It’s totally changed my life,” she said. “It’s huge.”

She named the car "Grace," which is appropriate since it was a gift from a new friend.

“She’s making a huge difference in our community which I think that’s amazing,” said Averill with a smile.

Karen Mertes is in the giving business. Ever since her life-altering accident, she’s been trying to make a difference each day for those who have been impacted negatively in life because of illness or circumstance.

“I was hit on the 7 of February of 2007 on I-75 by a very drunk driver traveling literally over 100 mph and I slid the equivalent of three football field lengths,” recalled Mertes, who served over 20 years in the Air Force. “It was during that time I prayed, and I made a bargain, and I said if I were blessed to live I would spend the rest of my life helping other people.”

She started a nonprofit called Fulfill Your Destiny. Mertes says its mission is to “award business builder grants to local entrepreneurs desiring to take their businesses to the next level."

People like Angela Mickens.

“This mower has changed out life,” she said while watching her brother ride around an overgrown lawn. “I mean, she’s an amazing lady and she touches everyone that she meets.”

Mertes bought Mickens a new lawnmower to help out her new lawn care business after Mickens lost her social work job.

It’s just another example of how Mertes is trying to give back after the accident that nearly took her life a decade ago.

“I choose to be better, not bitter, and to inspire as many people as I can to show them what’s possible,” she said. “I always say I haven’t had my best day yet or my best experience. I always look forward.”

Fulfill Your Destiny is looking for corporate sponsors to help more dreams come true. Read more about its mission on Mertes’ website.

