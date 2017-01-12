Tampa Bay fans try to get on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Shannon Bobillo, the co-producer of "Wheel of Fortune," says she knows hot to win the game. WTSP photo

She never hesitated and answered with confidence.

“Heck, yeah, I’d win!” said Shannon Bobillo with a not-too-cocky smile.

She probably would. The 21-year co-producer for one of America’s top games shoes, Wheel of Fortune, has seen exactly what it takes to win behind the big wheel. It’s her job to fill out the roster of contestants for each show.

“It’s awesome. It’s wonderful,” she said. “You really see how much this show touches their lives.”

Finding another crop of talented players was Bobillo’s job Thursday morning on the rooftop ballroom of the Westin Hotel in Tampa. Nearly 50 potential players filled the chairs in front of a giant projection screen, ready to “play” their way onto the game show that has been around for over three decades.

“It was very stressful,” said Patti Jennings, a devoted viewer who drove from Homosassa to audition for the show. “More than I thought it would be.”

I asked Sarasota "Wheel" watcher Angelia Burchett how long she’d wanted to be on the show.

“How long has it been on?” she asked rhetorically. “That long.”

Bay area contestants hope for a place on a future "Wheel of Fortune." WTSP photo

Most of the players in the room had been lifelong "Wheel" fans. The chance to appear on their favorite show is a dream come true.

“It was everything and more,” said Correen Schempf, who drove 90 minutes for the chance to make it on the show. “It’s a bucket list dream.”

The contestants played simulated games then filled out a written test. A few from the group will receive a letter from the show in two weeks telling them to pack a bag for Los Angeles.

“It’d be wonderful,” said Francis O’Sullivan. “It would be so exciting just to get on there and just to try.”

But, even if their mailbox stays empty, this experience was still unforgettable.

“I think it’s one of those things you have to do it once in your life if you have the opportunity,” said Jennings.

"Wheel of Fortune" is in it’s 34th year.

