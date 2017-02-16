Teens volunteer over 800 hours at Hospice

[left to right] Heather Fox, Morgan Fox, Norma (patient), Isabel Farley, and Colleen Martin (Photo: WTSP)

“Have you ever had any cats?”

What seemed like a somewhat silly question preceded some giggles. It may have been a bit of an odd question, but at least there was someone there to ask.

“I just think that kids today are amazing,” Norma said from her hospital bed. “Giving up their time to visit somebody old like me?”

With oxygen tubes in her nose, Norma still smiled. Four visitors had just popped into her Suncoast Hospice room to cheer her up. Four teenage visitors, that called themselves the ‘Cheer Team’.

“For them to find some place in their heart to see that this is a good thing to do, it’s awesome,” said Hospice volunteer coordinator Kathi Wendt.

Heather and Morgan Fox, Colleen Martin and Isabel Farley each spend time at the Suncoast Hospice Care Center in Palm Harbor at least once per week. The Palm Harbor University High School students choose the facility for volunteer hours as a way to give back in loved one’s honor.

“It makes us feel good. Very rewarding,” said Farley, whose grandfather died after spending time in Hospice care. “To make someone’s day.”

Isabel Farley's grandfather died after spending time in Hospice care (Photo: Provided)

The Fox twins agree.

“I think it just makes you feel very satisfied knowing you are giving back to people and that’s just a very good feeling,” said Heather, who, along with her sister, earned the Outstanding Young Leader Award from Hospice for working over 800 volunteer hours in the past three years.

The girls' grandmother, Nancy Cate, passed away in February 2013 after receiving Hospice care.

Heather and Morgan Fox's grandmother, Nancy Cate, passed away in February 2013 after receiving Hospice care (Photo: Provided)

Martin lost a grandparent, too.

“I wanted to do something in her memory,” she said of her grandmother, June, who died when Martin was just 6-years old. “I wanted to give back to the organization that did so much for her.”

Collen Martin and her grandmother, June, who died when Martin was just 6-years-old. (Photo: Provided)

The girls do a variety of things while volunteering at the Care Center. Wendt says there are over 400 high-school-aged volunteers in the north county division of Pinellas County alone.

The dedication they show is impressive to all involved.

“It’s special,” said Norma.

