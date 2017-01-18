Palm Harbor vet, puppies take care of one another

Will Blanchard whipped out a pet carrier and a smile and chuckle.

“This is my new army,” he said with a group of adorable puppies yapping in the background.

The Palm Harbor transplant, by way of Chicago, is happy to have a purpose again. It took a while to find it, but his volunteer role at the Suncoast Animal League has become his calling.

“His work ethic has not changed,” said SAL executive director Rick Chaboudy. “He’s one of the hardest working.”

It’s Blanchard's nature.

His great-grandfather served in WWI. Both of his grandfathers fought in the Korean War. When he graduated from Palm Harbor University High in 2003 he, naturally, entered the military, too.

It just didn’t end well.

“I was in the Army and over in Iraq from November ‘06 to January ’08,” he recalled. “I lost a lot of buddies. Saw the terrors of war and it messed with me quite a bit.”

Since becoming retired from the military, Blanchard searched for activities to fill his day and keep his mind off his service experiences. His body is a living memorial to the friends he’s lost - his back is covered with tattooed names of 11 friends who died alongside him in service.

He needed a distraction and found it in four-legged friends.

“Over the last 14 months doing this, it’s helped a lot with my (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) and trauma from the military,” Blanchard said. “I turned to puppies.”

In these 14 months he’s been volunteering with, he’s helped rescue 179 animals who needed new homes. On Wednesday, his 32nd birthday, he packed up a 15-passenger van with empty pet crates ready to house new dogs from a shelter in Alabama.

“I think once you get into rescue and you start saving these animals, they save you back,” said fellow volunteer Georgia Pappas, who has worked with Blanchard for over a years. “So, you want that feeling over and over again and I think that’s what he experiences every time he goes.”

That feeling is what’s giving Blanchard purpose.

“Animals have always been a big part of my life and I didn’t realize until I got involved with rescue how much I needed it in my life to keep going.”

This trip, his birthday trip, will put Blanchard's rescued animal count over 200. He’s saving the puppies who helped save him.

“We’re proud to have him here and we’re proud to be able to grant his birthday wish,” said Chaboudy with a smile.

According to its website, the Suncoast Animal League is a non-profit, no-kill, no-time-limit animal welfare agency that cares for domestics and wildlife based in Palm Harbor

