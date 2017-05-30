Veteran siblings tackle civilian life together

You would think that a non-smoker getting into the vaping business is a career dream destined to go up in smoke. It certainly wasn’t Maria Asencio’s first idea for a new job.

Thankfully, she won’t be alone.

“She will be the person that I lean on the most,” said her brother, Alex. “I think that she’s going to keep me on track.”

The siblings will take over their own VaporFi franchise this year and are doing it with each other as support. After over three decades of combined military experience, this is just another challenge to tackle.

“I’ve learned a lot from the military and that’s why I love this opportunity with my brother because when I did separate it was difficult for me to kind of adjust to being a civilian and find a career,” she said from the VaporFi kiosk inside the Citrus Park Mall.

Maria served 14 years in the Air Force with aviation resource management. Alex, who has nearly 20 years of experience in both the Army and Air Force, is nearing retirement.

Now, they decided to take on the new civilian life challenge of running a business.

“It’s just a dream, really,” said Maria. “We both shared the military with the Air Force but I never thought I’d be able to do something like this.”

Maria was stationed at MacDill AFB and was deployed overseas twice.

“An advantage of being in a family business is that you truly care,” said retail sales manager Brian Tihal.

VaporFi is an electronic cigarette company that offers over 30,000 flavor combinations for their inhalable juices. The siblings will open up a new VaporFi location in Tampa this year.

