Veterans provide huge gift to fellow veteran

Veterans AC & Heat donated a free air conditioning unit to Omar Duran, who was wounded while in the service.

Omar Duran isn’t quite used to living in what he calls “the big city” of Clearwater. He grew up in Canton, Texas, a city of about 1,800 people.

But Florida is starting to feel just right.

“For them to just say, ‘Nothing, it’s yours. We’re not asking you for you to do anything’, I’m very grateful.”

Southern hospitality plays a part.

“It seems surreal,” said his wife, Jill. “It’s very surreal to have someone do something so kind.”

Omar served in the U.S. Army from 2005 to 2013. An IED explosion cost him the use of his legs. He’s stuck in a wheelchair.

Fellow veterans decided to help Omar out with a much-needed new air conditioning system for the upcoming Clearwater summer.

“Injured in battle and he’s worried about paying for an air conditioner?” said Roy Shell of Veterans AC and Heat, Inc. “He’s an all-star.”

Shell and his business partner, Gary Ross, have decided to make this veteran freebie a bi-annual thing. The duo, which started the air conditioning business in 2016 on the principles that ushered them through their own military careers, hopes to give away a free A/C unit to a local veteran each Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

“We’re going to have give-back events like this and take care of a local hero,” said Ross, who was in the Army from 1996 to 1999. “If that’s just one small token of our appreciation that we can continue giving back to the community that’s what we want to do.”

The A/C unit that Veterans removed was 24 years old. Jill and Omar had been saving money to try and buy a new one and admitted they were “on borrowed time” with the old unit.

Now, they don’t have to worry.

“We need this,” said Jill.

Shell and Ross, who also operate a nonprofit agency called Homebound Heroes, which aims to assist veterans in affording housing, will donate 3 percent of Veterans AC sales to the Homebound Heroes efforts.

