Vintage toys keep local collector busy

Bruce Zalkin loves toys.

Actually, to be more accurate, Bruce Zalkin loves OLD toys.

He prefers to call them vintage.

“My job is to buy, sell and play with toys every day,” said the Sarasota man. “For us whoever dies with the most toys wins.”

He’s been collecting for over 35 years. Bruce has traveled the country hosting vintage toy shows, buying and selling items from decades ago.

“This is an autographed baseball by Joe DiMaggio,” said proudly, holding up a signed ball. “It goes for about $200.”

His daughter, Alex, has started collecting, too. She’s a third generation collector.

The family is hosting another vintage toy show this weekend. The Sarasota-Bradenton Antique Toy & Doll Buying show will be held Feb. 23-25 daily from 9:30-5:00 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26, 9:30-4 p.m., at the Holiday Inn, 5464 Lena Road, in Bradenton. Admission and parking are free.

