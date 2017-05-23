WWII nurse recalls surviving plane crash, life in military

Ruth Heckinger said when she volunteered to be a nurse in World War II, her friends throught she was crazy.

Ruth Heckinger flipped through a seven-decades old scrapbook with a sharp eye and sharper memory.

“Those are 18 coffins,” she recalled, pointing to a photograph from 1944. “All nurses.”

When Heckinger was just 21 years old, fresh out of nursing school, she made the biggest decision of her young life. Of the 35 graduates in her class, she was one of the four who volunteered to move to the other side of the world and join the WWII fight.

“If it was a thrilling and exciting thing everybody would have wanted – but no. They looked at us like, 'Are you nuts? Don’t you know they are being killed over there?’” she said. “There were something like 400 nurses, young 21-, 23-year-old women who were killed in WWII. Of course. My buddies were bleeding on the battlefield.”

As a new volunteer in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, Heckinger found herself on a plane in India flying the “Burma Hump”. She was needed to help evacuate wounded American soldiers from China during what would be the last year of WWII. She was based at the Army’s 142nd General Hospital.

“I couldn’t imagine making that choice to volunteer to put yourself out there to for our country,” said Katie Penta, who is the Resident Programs Director at Freedom Village Bradenton, where Heckinger, 94, lives. “Thank goodness for people like her.”

On one of her first missions, the engine failed in the plane in which Heckinger was a passenger. She was pushed out of the plane and landed in a tree.

“They threw me out,” she said. “Count to 10 and pull the cord.”

The plane crashed and the pilot died.

Heckinger survived and went on to treat American soldiers after walking through the Indian jungle to safety.

Now, 73 years later, her experiences serving the nation have shaped her life.

“I just can’t see it as anything remarkable. It was the world we lived in and it was the profession I’d chosen,” she said.

“And you’d do it all over again?” I asked.

“Yes.”

Heckinger went on to win medals in the Senior Olympics as a swimmer. She finally gave up her nursing license at the age of 78.

