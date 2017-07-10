Jordan Cooperrider.

Jordan Cooperrider won’t soon forget the day she finally beat her dad.

“I was like, really?” she recalled after hearing post-match that her dad, Daryl, was no longer taking it easy on his then-12-year-old. “I didn’t think it was real.”

Jordan hasn’t lost many racquetball matches since. The now-18-year-old, recent high school graduate, has been playing professionally for three years.

“I would rather watch her play now than me play, and racquetball is a passion of mine as well,” said Daryl, who taught Jordan the sport. “She’s about as mentally tough as they come now.”

Jordan won Junior World Doubles twice with her partner. She beat the No. 1-ranked women’s professional while still just 15. Four years prior, she claimed her first Junior World Tournament championship.

“It was very emotional,” she said.

She trained with Daryl exclusively until she turned 12.

“Then we realized she needs someone other than dad,” Daryl said with a smile.

Hall of Fame racquetball coach Fran Davis took over from there. This year she will play a professional circuit. Her next competition is the U.S. Open in Minneapolis this October.

“Just playing the pro tour, it’s just a great experience," she said. "Going out and playing the best women in the world is a great feeling, too.”

PENN signed her to a pro endorsement contract and local sponsors have helped Jordan attend tournaments all around the globe, including Costa Rica, Bolivia and more.

She plans to attend the University of South Florida in the spring and study to become a veterinarian.





