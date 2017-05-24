Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay opens Thursday

Universal's Volcano Bay opens at 8 a.m. Thursday (Photo: WTSP, Caitlin McGehee)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal’s new water theme park is set to open on Thursday morning.

The project to open the 30-acre Volcano Bay began in 2011.

The park features Ko’okiri Body Plunge, which drops 125 feet at a 70-degree angle through a trap door.

Another feature is the park’s TapuTapu wearable technology, which alerts users when it is their turn on one of the park’s rides.

Hate waiting in line when you visit a#themepark? #VolcanoBay has a solution. TapuTapu allows you to check in then alerts when it's your turn pic.twitter.com/q3a9Pql0lj — Heather Bailey (@BaileyTV78) May 25, 2017

The wearable also activates special effects throughout the park.

The park’s lazy river also produces nine different waves.

