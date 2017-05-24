WTSP
Close

Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay opens Thursday

Universal's Volcano Bay

Sean Streicher, Caitlin Mullan and Mark Bergin, WTSP 6:40 AM. EDT May 25, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal’s new water theme park is set to open on Thursday morning.

The project to open the 30-acre Volcano Bay began in 2011.

The park features Ko’okiri Body Plunge, which drops 125 feet at a 70-degree angle through a trap door.

Another feature is the park’s TapuTapu wearable technology, which alerts users when it is their turn on one of the park’s rides.

The wearable also activates special effects throughout the park.

Photo Gallery: Volcano Bay preview

Volcano Bay rides: Click here to view the park’s rides and attractions

The park’s lazy river also produces nine different waves.

Go to Universal Orlando blog to watch a livestream of the park’s 8 a.m. opening.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Universal Orlando preps for Jimmy Fallon ride, Volcano Bay

WTSP

Universal hiring 1,700 workers for Volcano Bay

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories