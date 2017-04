Pop culture afficionados gathered for MaloogaCon at the Tampa Convention Center. (Photo: Britt Campbell)

Fun was the order of the day Saturday as gaming, cosplay and pop culture fans flocked to the Tampa Convention Center for MaloogaCon.

Events included costume contests, videogame competitions and games such as balloon popping with fencing swords.

The convention continues Sunday. For information, go to the event website.





