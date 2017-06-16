Prince Harry says he 'locked away' emotions when Diana died

Prince Harry returned Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, to Africa, the continent he loves, where he spent the summer on a conservation mission. On this week-long trip, he's visiting South Africa and Lesotho on behalf of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and on behalf of his African children's charity, Sentebale. He's still got the beard he grew during the summer, as he visits the Mamohato childrens center in Maseru, Lesotho. Harry is patron of the center and has been traveling to the mountain kingdom since 2004 working with children with HIV AIDs. (Photo: EPA)

TORONTO (AP) - Britain's Prince Harry says he avoided dealing with his emotions after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.



The 32-year-old prince said in an interview aired on Canada's CTV television network Friday that he lost "my mom when I was 12 so emotions were locked away very, very early on."



Harry paid tribute to his mother, saying she was passionate about caring for everybody. Now he's following her example as he promotes the Invictus Games for wounded veterans scheduled for Toronto this September.



He says everyone should "take their hats off to her because she drew a spotlight to the causes and the issues that no one wanted to talk about."



Diana made headlines in the late 1980s with her handshake with a man stricken with AIDS.

