British actor John Hurt poses on arrival for the premiere of the film 'The Revenant' in London on January 14, 2016. (Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

(WINK NEWS) Esteemed British John Hurt has died, according to multiple news reports. He was 77-years-old.

The two-time Oscar nominee’s six-decade career also included turns on the BBC’s “Doctor Who” and in “A Man for All Seasons,” “Midnight Express” and three Harry Potter films.

Hurt had been battling cancer for several years.

WINK News