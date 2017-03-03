Reports: 'Big Bang Theory' stars OK pay cut to give co-stars raises

"The Big Bang Thoery" is nominated for best comedy series. From left: Mayim Bialik, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg, Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting (Photo: Michael Yarish, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., via CBS)

The stars of "The Big Bang Theory" seem like a close-knit group onscreen, and apparently the same is true offscreen.

The five main stars of TV's No. 1 comedy are taking paycuts so that two other stars will get raises, The Huffington Post reports.

The producers and the studio of the show are said to be negotiating to renew the show, which is in its 10th season, for two more seasons.

The reports say Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg have agreed to lower their $1 million an episode paychecks so Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch can get raises to $450,000 an episode.

Bialik and Rauch, who play Amy Farrah Fowler and Bernadette Rostenkowski Wolowitz respectively, joined the show in the third season, and were not part of a salary deal that the original stars made. The two have become integral characters on the show, with Bialik earning four Emmy nominations for her role as Sheldon's girlfriend.

