Rory Feek gives emotional speech after Grammys win

Joey Feek just won a Grammy Award one year after her death.

Feek, part of country duo Joey+Rory, succumbed to cancer in March of 2016. She and husband Rory Feek lost their category last year, but at the 59th Grammy Awards Sunday, the couple’s “Hymns” album was awarded Best Roots Gospel Album.

Rory Feek was there to accept on his wife’s behalf. Before she died, she made him promise that if they were ever nominated for a Grammy again, he would attend the show.

“My wife’s dream was to make a hymns album,” Feek tearfully explained from the stage. “So she sang her vocals in hotel rooms while she did chemo and radiation.”

Feek recalled that when he told his wife he would attend the show, she quipped: “Remember, if we win, I’ll know before you will.”

Rory Feek’s autobiography “This Life I Live” will be in stores Tuesday.

This story originally appeared on The Tennessean’s website.

The Tennessean