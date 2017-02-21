See the first photo from the Han Solo film set

Casual. (Photo: Lucasfilm)

Hello from the Millenium Falcon.

Lucasfilm released the first photo from the upcoming (and still-untitled) Han Solo movie, and we couldn't be more excited to see that our favorite stuck up, half-witted, scruffy-looking Nerfherder is back.

The picture, showing members of the cast and crew in the famed Millenium Falcon ship, comes as the film officially begins production Tuesday in London.

The picture shows us things we know: There's Alden Ehrenreich, who will take on the title role, along with Donald Glover, who will play Lando Calrissian. It also shows Joonas Suotamo (in costume), stepping into the role of Chewbacca.

The rest of the cast in the picture don't have character names yet, including already-announced cast members Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke, plus Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who you may know from Amazon's Fleabag). Not pictured is Thandie Newton, also taking on a mysterious role. Those other two men in the photo are directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who helmed The LEGO Movie.

I'm the huge *invisible* SheBeast next to Chewbacca - BOOM! XT A new Star Wars Story begins. https://t.co/9zQqMZ1AOL pic.twitter.com/vCb6oRk7gf — Thandie Newton (@thandienewton) February 21, 2017

The only other tidbit of info is this description of the plot from a news release. "The movie will explore (Han and Chewbacca's) adventures before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, including their early encounters with that other card-playing rogue from a galaxy far, far away, Lando Calrissian."

And if you're wondering where Newton is, she offered this explanation for her absence on Twitter.

The Han-Solo spin-off hits theaters May 25, 2018. We hope we know a little more about it by then.

