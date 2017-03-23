Sib Hashian, former Boston drummer, dies at 67 during Legends of Rock Cruise

John "Sib" Hashian, far left, who played the drums on arena-rock group Boston's first two albums, has died at 67, TMZ and The Associated Press report. Getty photo

John "Sib" Hashian, who played the drums on arena-rock group Boston's first two albums, has died at 67, TMZ and The Associated Press report.

His son Adam, who confirmed his death to TMZ, said Hashian was playing a set on a Legends of Rock Cruise when he collapsed Wednesday night. He did not provide the cause of death.

The cruise began last Saturday in Miami and was scheduled to make stops in the Bahamas and Puerto Rico. It's not clear how his death will impact the rest of the voyage.

Hashian was recruited in 1975 to play drums on Boston's self-titled debut album, replacing Jim Masdea at the request of their record label. He remained with the band for their second album, Don't Look Back. Masdea returned for the next record, Third Stage.

But that was enough time to become part of rock history, playing on hits like More Than a Feeling, Long Time and Peace of Mind.

Hashian's daughter Lauren is the longtime girlfriend of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The couple has a toddler daughter named Jasmine.

In a statement, Hashian's widow, Suzanne, told the Associated Press that funeral arrangements would be made at a later date.

