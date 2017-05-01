Some extreme fashion at the Met Gala

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kendall Jenner attends "Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between", the 2017 Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) (Photo: Taylor Hill, 2017 Taylor Hill)

It's not every day you get a press release from a lingerie company taking credit for a star's Met Gala look.

But today is #MetGalaMonday, and the celebrity in question is Kendall Jenner.

Jenner arrived at the famed steps of Anna Wintour's annual bash, which honored Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo, in a transparent La Perla Haute Couture Collection crystal draped gown, complete with a barely-there painted macramé bodysuit.

According to the release, the gown was created from 85,000 hand painted and placed crystals, and took over 160 hours to create.

“I was inspired by Rei Kawakubo’s concept of ‘un-fabric’ and her ability to create movement out of seemingly immobile materials. So, I created my own ‘un-fabric’ by affixing stones to a single thread, creating a beautiful and liquid suspension that mirrored the qualities of a fine silk," said Julia Haart, La Perla's creative director, in a statement.

From the back, Jenner's full derrière was on display.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM