'Star Wars' costumes coming to St. Pete museum

10News WTSP , WTSP 2:12 PM. EST February 10, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Robes from a galaxy far, far way are coming to the Museum of Fine Arts during an exhibit called "Rebel, Jedi, Princess, Queen: Star Wars and the Power of Costume" that opens in November.

More than five dozen costumes -- and concept drawings -- from the archives of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art are in the show dating back to the first movie in 1977, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The costumes are from the first seven movies and examine the process of collaboration on the clothing.

St. Pete is the only stop for the exhibit that opens Nov. 11.

The robes include Jedi masters Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader's armor, Chewbacca's costume made with Yak hair and mohair, the storm trooper carapace, and the elaborate gowns of Queen Amidala, Queen Jamillia and their handmaidens.

