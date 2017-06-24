Stephen Colbert tells Russian TV he's mulling a 2020 presidential run

Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert is either running for president in 2020 or has become a cautionary tale against drinking vodka shots on Russian TV.

During a highly publicized trip to Moscow, Colbert claimed he was considering a 2020 presidential run after vodka shots (and pickles). The announcement came Friday during an appearance on Evening Urgant, a popular Russian late-night program hosted by Ivan Urgant (who has clearly borrowed extensively from Colbert's style).

After a shot of vodka, guest Colbert took a moment.

"By the way, can I announce something? I’m here in Russia. This is not showing in the United States?" he asked.

"I’m here to announce. That I am considering a run for president in 2020," Colbert said to loud applause from the Russian studio audience.

In light of the Russian hacking scandal in the 2016 elections, Colbert said: "And I thought it would be better to just tell the Russians myself. If anyone would like to work on my campaign in an unofficial capacity, please just let me know."

Colbert then took another vodka shot, toasting, "A strong America, a strong Russia."

Colbert did have a short, unsuccessful run for president in 2007. He announced the campaign without alcohol, saying, "I have heard the call. Nation, I shall seek the office of the president of the United States."

