Straz Center announces dates for 'Dear Evan Hansen' and 'Hamilton'

TAMPA, FLA. - TAMPA, Fla. -- The long-awaited show dates for two of Broadway's biggest hits have been released.

The David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts is hosting the game-changing musical "Hamilton," Feb. 12 through March 10, 2019.

"Hamilton," which earned 11 Tony awards, a Pulitzer Prize and a Grammy, gained notoriety with its unique, hip-hop version of Founding Father, Alexander Hamilton's story.

Season ticket holders will be given first priority to snag the in-demand seats.

"We don’t have single ticket prices for 'Hamilton' yet," Straz spokesman Paul Bilyeu told the Tampa Bay Times. "We anticipate they will be priced a little higher than the other shows on the season."

One of the other major shows to come to the Straz Center is Dear Evan Hansen, which will have shows April 9 through April 14, 2019.'

The six-time Tony award-winning show debuted in 2015, touching audiences with relatable subjects as protagonist navigates his social anxiety disorders and teen suicide.

Dates for other Broadway hits such as "Hello, Dolly!" and "Les Misérables" can be found at the Straz Center website.

