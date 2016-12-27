Stunned stars react to George Michael's death

The sudden death of pop singer George Michael rocked the entertainment community on Christmas Day. Many took to social media to share their memories and grief.

Ellen DeGeneres said she was "so sad"

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

Many stars expressed their shock

Unbelievable.

RIP George Michael. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 25, 2016

Wow. RIP George Michael pic.twitter.com/sVgRYnfm6J — Randy Jackson (@YO_RANDYJACKSON) December 25, 2016

My god. Rest in paradise @GeorgeMichael--an icon, an ally, a legend. pic.twitter.com/MfxPVFG0B2 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 25, 2016

Oh God no …I love you George …Rest In Peace x — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) December 26, 2016

George Takei borrowed a bittersweet lyric from one of Wham!'s biggest hits

Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 25, 2016

R.I.P George Michael. Beyond sad, you were a legend, and you were far too young. Blasting "Last Christmas" now 🙏 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) December 25, 2016

James Corden and Mark Ronson shared early memories

i bought (& worshipped) Listen Without Prejudice on my 15th birthday. this song readied me for Stevie Wonder... https://t.co/a3gnL9DnfT... — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) December 25, 2016

I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016

William Shatner and LeAnn Rimes expressed the grief of many

Is this year over yet? Too many people are passing away. Rest In Peace, George Michael. ☹️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 25, 2016

Omg #GeorgeMichael noooo! No No No No No! We have lost too many beautiful souls this year. #rip you will be greatly missed. — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) December 25, 2016

Rob Lowe said that Michael had the "voice of an angel"

Had the pleasure of knowing George Michael in the 80s. Voice of an angel. Now he can sing for them. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 26, 2016

Melissa Etheridge recalled a shared photo shoot with the star

Sad news on Christmas...2016 takes George Michaels. I did a photo shoot with him once. If you can find the shots please post them? #peace — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) December 26, 2016

