Sunday Conversation: August Wilson's legacy premieres in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- This weekend...St. Pete's "American Stage" premieres the play "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" by the late August Wilson.

American Stage has now produced every one of Wilson's plays--each one set in a different decade of the 20th century...making it one of only a handful of theaters to complete what's called Wilson's "Century Cycle."

In today's Sunday Conversation with the Tampa Bay Times,10 News reporter Emerald Morrow talks to Times Performing Arts Critic, Andrew Meacham, about Wilson's legacy and the undertaking that is putting on all of his plays.

To read more about Wilson's play premiere, read Meacham's Tampa Bay Times article.



