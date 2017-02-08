Tampa first responders featured on reality show 'Nightwatch'

"On a daily basis we catch somebody at the worst moment of their life and we have the amazing, amazing opportunity to turn it around," said Lt. William Mayville, a Tampa firefighter. WTSP photo

Between June and October of last year, A&E cameras followed Tampa's first responders overnight to give you a glimpse into their lives.

This is a really exciting night for these officers and firefighters who are nervous, but more excited to showcase what they do for this city they love so much.

While most of you are sleeping, they are working, fighting crimes and fires and saving lives.

Lt. William Mayville is one of the Tampa firefighters featured on the show. "On a daily basis we catch somebody at the worst moment of their life and we have the amazing, amazing opportunity to turn it around and hopefully make it one of the better days of their life."

Mayville says he was nervous at first, but then became so comfortable he forgot the cameras were there. "They were pretty much rolling nonstop they wanted to see everything we did, they wanted to capture every interaction whether it be positive or negative and really just show what we actually do for our citizens."

After months of filming, Mayville says he still hasn't seen a single episode and no idea what will be featured on the show. "I am wondering what kind of call or which call they are actually going to bring to the air, but you know I'm actually excited because I don't know which call. I do hope that it actually shows us in a positive light."

But no matter what we see in "Nightwatch," Mayville says it is all real, from the drama to the lighter moments. "I know that my partner Eric Stokes and I actually, we like to kid around a lot and joke with each other and play with each other. I'm almost positive they're probably going to catch some of that with us."

But more than anything, he hopes the cameras capture how much he loves his job. "I'm excited to have this career. It's a wonderful career. How many people get to say they do this on a daily basis?"

Nightwatch airs on A&E at 10 p.m. on Thursdays.

(© 2017 WTSP)