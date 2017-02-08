Tampa first responders stars of reality TV show 'Nightwatch'

(Photo: A&E)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The first responders who make up the Tampa Police Department and Tampa Fire Rescue typically spend days and nights fighting crime, helping those in danger and keeping the city safe.



But this week, some may have to sign autographs.



The Tampa Bay Times reports that the city's first responder units are the stars of Season 4 of the A&E reality series "Nightwatch," which chronicles the work being done by police and fire rescue teams between the hours of 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.



The show premiers nationwide on Thursday.



In the premiere episode, police find themselves in an armed standoff with a suspect holed up in an apartment complex. And fire rescue must put out a trailer blaze that threatens to incinerate the rest of the residential park.



Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.