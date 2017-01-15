'Tangled' sequel trailer: Rapunzel's hair grows back

Rapunzel, voiced by Mandy Moore, has long, magical hair in most of the movie 'Tangled.' (Photo: Disney Enterprises) (Photo: Mullan, Caitlin)

It’s the climax of Disney’s Tangled: Rapunzel’s yards of golden hair are dramatically cut by love interest Flynn Rider, aka Eugene.

So it may come as a surprise that in a sequel to the animated movie, Tangled: Before Ever After, Rapunzel’s magical tresses have grown back. See for yourself in a new trailer for the TV movie that has this description: "You may think you know Rapunzel’s story, but find out what happens before ever after."

The follow-up to the 2010 film will hit Disney Channel in March, right before Tangled: The Series does. Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi are returning to voice Rapunzel and Eugene.

Before Before Ever After, Disney released the short film Tangled Ever After in 2012, which showed Rapunzel and Eugene getting married.

