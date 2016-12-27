Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old Mo. veteran at home

Cyrus Porter (L) and Taylor Swift (R) (Photo: Kasey Margason, Custom)

NEW MADRID, MO. - Ninety-six-year-old Cyrus Porter is a devoted Taylor Swift fan and has traveled to her shows, but on Monday, he didn't have to go anywhere. Swift came to him.



A day after Porter hosted 72 people for Christmas, a van pulled into the driveway of his home in New Madrid, about 130 miles south of St. Louis, and out stepped Swift and her parents.

Photos: Taylor Swift visits Missouri man

The 27-year-old singer stayed about an hour and sang "Shake It Off" as Porter's relatives sang along.



Swift had learned about the World War II combat veteran's fandom and decided to surprise him.

