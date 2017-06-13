Floridians can audition for American Idol in 2 locations

(Photo: ABC)

Get those vocal chords ready! American Idol is hosting auditions in 19 cities across the nation!

The search for the next American Idol begins on Thursday, Aug. 17 when East and West Idol Buses make their first stops in Portland and Orlando.

The closest location for Floridians to show the judges what they've got is in Orlando or Miami. The tour ends in New Orleans on September 14.

According to a press release00, auditioning has never been easier. For the first time, musicians can submit audition videos online at www.americanidol.com or by showing off their talent on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

You must be at least 15 years old to audition.

Auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):

West Bus Tour East Bus Tour

Portland, OR – Aug. 17 Orlando, FL – Aug. 17

Oakland, CA – Aug. 20 Miami, FL – Aug. 19

Provo, UT – Aug. 23 Atlanta, GA – Aug. 22

Denver, CO – Aug. 26 Charleston, SC – Aug. 25

Omaha, NE – Aug. 29 Asheville, NC – Aug. 27

Tulsa, OK – Sept. 1 Louisville, KY – Aug. 30

Shreveport, LA – Sept. 4 Pittsburgh, PA – Sept. 3

Muscle Shoals, AL – Sept. 7 Annapolis, MD – Sept. 5

Boston, MA – Sept. 8

Open Audition Cities

Chicago, IL – Sept .11

New Orleans, LA – Sept. 14

For more information on specific audition locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions -- click here.

© 2017 WZZM-TV